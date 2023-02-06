Electricity consumption grows in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

14:06 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine. The reason for this is not only the beginning of the working week, but also a significant cold snap, Ukrenergo reported.

Consequently, there is a shortage of power, which is especially noticeable in the morning and evening hours (these are consumption peaks). Network restrictions remain in Odessa, Kyiv regions and Kyiv.

“The available volume of electricity produced is insufficient to cover the consumption in full. The generated electricity is distributed to ensure the operation of energy and critical infrastructure (water utilities, boiler houses, hospitals), as well as to cover the needs of industry and the population.

Electricity is also imported to Ukraine.



According to Ukrenergo, as a result of a large-scale accident at the NPC Ukrenergo substation in Odessa and nearby areas, emergency shutdowns continue. Due to network restrictions, emergency shutdowns are also applied in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.



Repair teams of Ukrenergo and oblenergo jointly work on supplying consumers in Odessa according to backup schemes. Also, critical infrastructure facilities should switch to alternative power sources, which at this stage will free up a certain amount of power and send it to residential consumers.