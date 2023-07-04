A new fraud scheme is spreading in Ukraine

09:11 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

A new fraudulent scheme has been registered in Ukraine, which is disguised as receiving funds from an international organization. This is reported in the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights.



One of the citizens of Ukraine applied to the Office to report a fraud that was committed against him by an unknown person using his personal data. According to the statement of the victim, he accidentally stumbled upon a video on the TikTok social network, where they promised to give money from an international organization. The video contained a link to a specific website. As soon as the applicant entered his personal details on this site, the scammer gained access to his Telegram account and sent fraudulent messages on his behalf to all his contacts.



These messages asked for a loan of money for one day, and as a result, the scammer received money belonging to the victim.



The Ombudsman's Office reminds you that in order not to become a victim of criminals, you must not disclose your personal data on suspicious and unverified websites, as well as be careful when receiving messages.



It is also worth noting that in case of theft of someone else's property or the acquisition of rights to property by deceit or breach of trust (fraud), criminal liability is provided in accordance with Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



For illegal collection, storage, use, destruction or dissemination of confidential information about another person, criminal liability is also provided in accordance with Article 182 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.