Energy consumption continues to grow in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

12:10 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As of 11:00 on January 5, energy consumption in Ukraine continues to grow due to a gradual decrease in temperature and the revitalization of industry and business.

It is reported by Ukrenergo.

"To ensure a balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been brought to all regions of Ukraine, effective from 8:00 to 23:00. Exceeding consumption limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

During the night, the power plants produce enough electricity to cover consumption, Ukrenergo reported.



Due to adverse weather conditions, there are a number of damages in the distribution networks of the central region. Repair crews of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) resume power.

"Last night in the east of the country, as a result of the shelling of the Russians, one of the energy infrastructure facilities was damaged.. Also, in the frontline regions in the east and south, the situation with power supply remains difficult due to significant damage to the power grid and high activity of hostilities.

Ukrenergo recalled that over the past three months, the energy system of Ukraine has received significant damage as a result of targeted massive missile and unmanned attacks by Russian troops. Damage to generation facilities and backbone networks is complex and large-scale. Their recovery still requires significant resources and time.. Emergency work is ongoing.