Energy consumption continues to grow in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

As of 11:00 on January 5, energy consumption in Ukraine continues to grow due to a gradual decrease in temperature and the revitalization of industry and business.
It is reported by Ukrenergo.
During the night, the power plants produce enough electricity to cover consumption, Ukrenergo reported.
Due to adverse weather conditions, there are a number of damages in the distribution networks of the central region. Repair crews of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) resume power.
Ukrenergo recalled that over the past three months, the energy system of Ukraine has received significant damage as a result of targeted massive missile and unmanned attacks by Russian troops. Damage to generation facilities and backbone networks is complex and large-scale. Their recovery still requires significant resources and time.. Emergency work is ongoing.
