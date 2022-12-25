99.7% of boiler houses started working in Ukraine, 99.6% of houses are provided with heating

19:29 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite the constant shelling, Ukraine has begun the heating season - 99.7% of boiler houses have been launched, 99.6% of residential buildings, 97.9% of gardens, 98.9% of schools and 99.9% of healthcare institutions have been provided with heating.

This was announced on November 28 by NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine following a meeting of the Headquarters for preparation for the autumn-winter period (OZU).

Also, to date, 316 heating facilities have been restored, which were damaged as a result of hostilities.. This is 53.3% of the total number of objects hit, Naftogaz said.



Efforts are now being directed at establishing the work of heat generating enterprises in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, where "a difficult situation with access to communications persists" so far.



Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 12.7 billion to Naftogaz for the purchase of gas. Ukraine has accumulated 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas, in the warehouses of thermal power plants and thermal power plants - 1.5 million tons of coal. The government also banned the export of fuel wood.