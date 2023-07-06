Driving schools for people with disabilities presented in Ukraine

The project of the Driving School for Persons with Disabilities was presented on Thursday, July 6, as part of the First Lady Olena Zelenska's "Without Barriers" initiative. The event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the first lady, students and instructors of the driving school.
In driving schools for people with disabilities, students are offered accessible infrastructure, training in mixed inclusive groups or individually, the possibility of theoretical training in a distance format, individual training according to a convenient schedule, certified modern manual vehicles, support and advice from experienced instructors who have completed additional courses.
You can sign up for one of the five driving schools on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
According to her, those driving schools that they represent today are also designed for those who have a congenital disability, or received such a disability before the war.. The first thing to do for such a person is to obtain a medical certificate that allows you to drive a vehicle.. After that, you need to apply to a driving school for a theoretical and practical course.
Pavlichenko said that today five such driving schools are already functioning on the basis of higher educational institutions of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which are maximally adapted for people with disabilities.
She added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will conduct a survey every time to understand what needs to be improved. It will also analyze the situation in order to understand how many such driving schools are needed.
