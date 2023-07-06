Driving schools for people with disabilities presented in Ukraine

17:42 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The project of the Driving School for Persons with Disabilities was presented on Thursday, July 6, as part of the First Lady Olena Zelenska's "Without Barriers" initiative. The event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the first lady, students and instructors of the driving school.

"This is the barrier-free action that I always promote and that our country has committed to embody even before the Russian invasion: equal opportunities, comfort and convenience for all Ukrainians in all areas. It is difficult to overestimate this project now, when, due to Russian attacks, we are rapidly getting more people with disabilities every day - young, active, full of plans," the first lady said.

In driving schools for people with disabilities, students are offered accessible infrastructure, training in mixed inclusive groups or individually, the possibility of theoretical training in a distance format, individual training according to a convenient schedule, certified modern manual vehicles, support and advice from experienced instructors who have completed additional courses.



You can sign up for one of the five driving schools on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“We know that now a lot of people will return from the war with disabilities. Obviously, there is a need for such driving schools, because, unfortunately, the number of people with disabilities is growing – both among the military, of course, in the first place, and among the civilian population,” said Deputy Interior Minister Kateryna Pavlichenko.

According to her, those driving schools that they represent today are also designed for those who have a congenital disability, or received such a disability before the war.. The first thing to do for such a person is to obtain a medical certificate that allows you to drive a vehicle.. After that, you need to apply to a driving school for a theoretical and practical course.

"If a person, for example, already has a driver's license and wants to improve his driving skills due to his disability, then he can only take a practical course," the official explained.

Pavlichenko said that today five such driving schools are already functioning on the basis of higher educational institutions of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which are maximally adapted for people with disabilities.

“We conducted the first such test set. And as part of the test set, 22 people with disabilities are already being trained at various stages. Someone came theoretically, someone practically, someone received a driver's license, ”the official said.

She added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will conduct a survey every time to understand what needs to be improved. It will also analyze the situation in order to understand how many such driving schools are needed.