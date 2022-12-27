Water tariffs are expected to increase in Ukraine

12:34 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the fields of energy and utilities, intends at a meeting on Tuesday, December 27, to announce an increase in tariffs for water supply and sanitation.



This is stated in the draft resolutions published on the NEURC website.



It is expected that the increase will be made in two stages: from January 1 and July 1, 2023.



The National Commission explains the intention to raise tariffs by increasing sales volumes, labor costs, increasing depreciation and rising prices for electricity.



However, water tariffs in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions affected by hostilities will not be raised.