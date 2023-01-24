Electricity production slightly increased in Ukraine

12:08 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Thanks to the restoration of the 330 kV line, the reliability of power output of one of the power plants in the south-east of Ukraine has increased.



This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.



The power deficit remains significant. Electricity consumption remains at the level of Monday.



All oblenergos have consumption limits that are valid during the day. Exceeding the limits leads to the risk of creating emergency situations in the power system. Therefore, emergency shutdowns are used to prevent them.



Ukrenergo reminds that the energy system of Ukraine has already survived 12 enemy missile attacks and 14 UAV strikes on energy facilities. In addition, more than 10 GW of the main installed capacities are not yet available to the Ukrainian energy system and are under the control of the enemy.