No cases of cholera registered in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

11:41 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of June 14, no cases or suspicions of cholera have been registered in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health reported.

The results of studies of samples taken both from environmental objects and from patients with signs of acute intestinal infection are negative.



According to the Ministry of Health, 38 water monitoring points of surface water bodies (river and sea) have been formed along the channel and the sea coast in Odessa, Nikolaev and Kherson regions. Research is being done daily.

“However, the medical system is preparing for any scenarios. Three hospitals have already been identified: in the Kherson region, Mykolaiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region, which will become hubs in case of potential outbreaks of infectious diseases. Additional infectious beds have been deployed in medical facilities and the availability of all necessary medicines has been ensured.

Now in surface water bodies an excess of microbiological indicators has been recorded, so you can’t swim or use water to process food. In addition, it is strictly forbidden to catch and consume fish from polluted reservoirs, the Ministry of Health noted.



The department also added that a supply of tablets for disinfection of drinking water was formed in the affected areas. They should last at least a few months.. Diagnostic tools (PCR and rapid) for the diagnosis of cholera are also available.



It is noteworthy that on the eve of the round table "The earth is spoiled by war: how to restore soil after hostilities and the disaster at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station?" Oleg Pavlenko, head of the Department of State Ecological Supervision of Land Resources of the Department of State Ecological Supervision of the State Environmental Inspection, said that cases of cholera and E. coli were recorded in the flooded areas as a result of the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.