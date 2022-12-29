The number of published Russian-language books decreased by 60% in Ukraine

13:49 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting published another monitoring of the media and book market in Ukraine. Among other things, it was noted that the number of Russian-language books published in Ukraine decreased by almost 60%.



According to the Institute, as of December 15, 7,103 titles of books and brochures were published in Ukraine with a total circulation of 6,172,000 copies. Among them, 5802 publications with a circulation of 5 million 523 thousand copies are in Ukrainian, and 624 publications with a circulation of 399 thousand are in Russian.



Compared to 2021, Russian-language books published this year decreased by 59.3%, and circulation fell by 68.4%.



Also, from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, no more books are imported from the territory of Russia. However, Russian books have not completely disappeared from the shelves, since the products legally imported into Ukraine before the start of the war are not yet banned.



And since the last permits for the import of books from Russia were issued on February 22, there are still Russian books published in 2022 in bookstores.



According to the Book Chamber, the number of books published in 2022 compared to 2021 decreased by 40.6%, and the total circulation - by 56%.



Chairman of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting Oleg Nalivaiko noted that even during the war there are those who want to open a publishing business. During the year, the institute received about 178 applications for entering entrepreneurs into the State Register of Publishers, Manufacturers and Sellers of Publishing Products.