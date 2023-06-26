In Ukraine, due to the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, 1521 children suffered

08:42 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As of the morning of June 26, 2023, due to the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, 1521 children suffered: 490 children died and more than 1031 were injured of varying severity.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (OGPU).



The OGPU stressed that these figures are not final. Work continues on their installation in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.



Most of the children suffered in the Donetsk region - 466, Kharkov - 284, Kiev - 129, Kherson - 113, Zaporozhye - 91, Mykolaiv - 89, Dnepropetrovsk - 83, Chernihiv - 71, Lugansk - 67.



🔹On June 25, a 14-year-old girl was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by the enemy in the city of Krasnogorovka, Donetsk region.