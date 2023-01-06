In Ukraine, the algorithm for obtaining a driver's license has changed

14:32 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Starting from 2023, in Ukraine, training in a driving school and passing exams will take place according to a new algorithm. To obtain a driver's license, you must complete 5 steps.



This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram.



At the first stage, it is necessary to choose an accredited educational institution for the training of drivers and take a theoretical course of study.



On the second - a theory exam at the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. You can prepare for it with the help of an online simulator. Unlike a practical exam, you can compose a theory an unlimited number of times. Again, the theory exam will take place 5 days after the previous one.



It should be noted that now it is possible to choose two different accredited educational institutions for theoretical and practical training.



Next - mastering driving skills in practice and passing an internal practical exam at a driving school. With a certificate of completion of a driving school, go to the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



The final is a practical exam at the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In total, 3 attempts are offered, in case of failure of which you will have to start all over again. If successful, you will receive your first driver's license.



For the first time, a driver's license is issued for 2 years.