More than 12 hotels were damaged in Ukraine due to the war

14:42 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 12 hotels have been destroyed or damaged, with a total of 982 rooms.



Rostislav Khoma, Head of Real Estate Advisory Services at EY in Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine about this.

"Most of the hotels destroyed or damaged since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 have been in areas close to or directly involved in hostilities.. These are cities such as Kharkov, Chernihiv, Kherson, Nikolaev, Kyiv region, etc.. Despite the fact that there is no exact information on the total number of destroyed or damaged hotels in Ukraine yet, among those that were announced, there are publicly 12 hotels with a total room stock of 982 rooms," Khoma said.

Among the victims, he indicated ALFAVITO (Kyiv, 229 rooms), located in the Kyiv region Grand Admiral Resort & SPA (64 rooms) and Babushkin Sad (30), Chernihiv hotel Ukraine (99 rooms), Kharkiv hotels Kharkiv (205) and SV Park ( 17). Grande Pettine (91 rooms) suffered in Odessa, Play Hotel by Ribas (25) in Kherson, Sunrise Park (24) in Zaporozhye, Reikartz River (98), Ingul (40) and Nikolaev (60) suffered.





