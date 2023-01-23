More than 12 hotels were damaged in Ukraine due to the war

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 12 hotels have been destroyed or damaged, with a total of 982 rooms.
Rostislav Khoma, Head of Real Estate Advisory Services at EY in Ukraine, told Interfax-Ukraine about this.
Among the victims, he indicated ALFAVITO (Kyiv, 229 rooms), located in the Kyiv region Grand Admiral Resort & SPA (64 rooms) and Babushkin Sad (30), Chernihiv hotel Ukraine (99 rooms), Kharkiv hotels Kharkiv (205) and SV Park ( 17). Grande Pettine (91 rooms) suffered in Odessa, Play Hotel by Ribas (25) in Kherson, Sunrise Park (24) in Zaporozhye, Reikartz River (98), Ingul (40) and Nikolaev (60) suffered.
