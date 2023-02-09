Lights will not be turned off in three regions due to consumption measurements - Ukrenergo

14:01 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Electricity consumption remains significant due to lower temperatures. The power deficit persists, most of all in the evening hours.

This was reported in Ukrenergo as of 11:00.



Consumption limits were not applied in Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky regions, where measurements of actual consumption are scheduled on February 9. Consumption restrictions in these areas will not apply. Large volumes of electricity are gradually supplied to Odessa and the Odessa region.

“Reconstruction work continues at thermal power plants damaged during missile attacks and drone attacks. Electricity is being imported, ” Ukrenergo said.

The available volume of electricity produced is still insufficient to cover consumption in full. The generated electricity is divided into ensuring the operation of energy and critical infrastructure (water utilities, boiler houses, hospitals), as well as to cover the needs of industry and the population.