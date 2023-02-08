In connection with the cooling in Ukraine increased electricity consumption

In Ukraine, the level of electricity consumption has increased due to a decrease in air temperature, the largest deficit is observed in the evening.
According to NPC Ukrenergo, after an emergency repair of equipment, one unit was put into operation at one of the power plants in the central region.
The generation from renewable energy sources has also increased. At the same time, one unit at another power plant was put into emergency repair. The import of electricity continues.
