In Sevastopol, a citizen of the Russian Federation received 12 years in prison for passing information to Ukraine

14:39 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



The Sevastopol court sentenced the Russian to 12 years in a strict regime colony for "high treason in favor of Ukraine."



This was reported on December 19 by the Interfax agency with reference to the FSB of Russia.



According to the intelligence service, Petrushin "on the instructions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in 2020-2021 collected and transmitted information about the activities of the Black Sea Fleet, which could be used against the security of the Russian Federation."



The FSB military counterintelligence detained the man in April 2021. Its details were not disclosed.



It is noted that the convict was also fined 100 thousand rubles and sentenced to restriction of freedom for a year.



