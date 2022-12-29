A fake book about Zelensky fighting Stalin is being circulated online

13:46 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As early as December 22, the World of Books Telegram channel, citing Russian publics , published a video with an overview of an allegedly Ukrainian book, which "were handed out to children in schools for the holidays, instead of the classic literary works of Nikolai Vasilyevich Gogol."

"In Ukraine, children were given books about Zelensky, who travels through time, comes to the aid of the UPA and fights Stalin, for the holidays for extracurricular reading," the original message says.

The title of the "book" is "UPA. Help from the future.

According to the author of the channel: "The target audience is clearly not Ukrainian, so the fake is visible - the topic of" falling into the past "(a thousand times more popular in Russia than in Ukraine), dust jacket without authors and a barcode instead of binding, voiceover of a book review with a little, but with an accent. But some institution spent time and money on the cover "with Zelensky, a woman and a dinosaur", and then also on the voice acting.



Writer, translator, co-founder of "Your Underground Humanitarian" Yevgeny Lir on his Twitter noted that this is definitely a fake, because there is no publisher's logo on the cover, no ISBN and no author's name, and the only sources are Russian media.



In the comments, Ukrainians joke about an obvious fake and regret that there really is no such book.

"I would read it unironically, I think such literature should simply appear, and the more absurd the content, but the plot is connected, the better," added one of the users.

Even yogurt "Galicia" joined the discussion of the "fascinating" plot:

Users also found a Russian book, which they probably came from, and photoshopped a fake cover. And they created their own "bestseller" - about politics with the call sign "Hetman", who ended up in the body of Pavel Skoropadsky.