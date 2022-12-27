Putin was trolled in the SBU, who gave 8 rings to the heads of CIS states

16:52 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 26–27, a traditional informal meeting of the CIS heads of state took place in St. Petersburg. At the end of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented each of his fellow participants with a ring with the symbols of the Commonwealth.

This was reported by the Russian media.



The rings are made of metals visually similar to white and yellow gold. On the rings, in addition to the symbols of the CIS, the inscription "Happy New Year

2023". In addition, the name of the country where the summit was held is indicated on the ring - Russia.

Putin kept one of the rings for himself. Lukashenka was the only one who immediately put on the ring.



The Security Service of Ukraine reacted to the gesture of the Russian president.

"We read that "behind the curb" one war criminal made 9 rings and thinks that this will help him defeat us. We have read Tolkien and we have only bad news for him…”, – wrote in the social network.

The network compares the nine rings that the heads of the CIS countries received with nine rings of power from the famous saga of John Ronald Tolkien about Middle-earth. Recall that the dark necromancer Sauron bestowed these rings on the rulers of the nine kingdoms of people. All of them became his immortal slaves, the Nazgul.