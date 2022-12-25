It is planned to increase the lack of electricity in Rivne

14:57 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The increase in the intervals of lack of electricity is associated with a sharp decrease in the limits allocated by Ukrenergo for the Rivne region.



This was announced by the mayor of the regional center of Rivne Alexander Tretyak in Telegram on Friday, December 9.

"Rivne residents, I inform you that interruptions in power supply may increase. The reason for this is the reduction of electricity consumption limits for our region," he wrote.



According to Tretyak, if necessary, 485 MW (indicators of the Rivne region in December 2021), today the region received only 263 MW.

"Rivnooblenergo reported that they received a command to reduce electricity consumption. The consumption limits provided by Ukrenergo for the Rivne region are extremely small in order to adhere to the schedules. Thus, the duration of interruptions in power supply may increase," the mayor concluded.

Earlier this week Oleksandr Tretyak turned to Ukrenergo and the SBU to check the fairness of electricity distribution in Rivne.