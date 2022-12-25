It is planned to increase the lack of electricity in Rivne

The increase in the intervals of lack of electricity is associated with a sharp decrease in the limits allocated by Ukrenergo for the Rivne region.
This was announced by the mayor of the regional center of Rivne Alexander Tretyak in Telegram on Friday, December 9.
According to Tretyak, if necessary, 485 MW (indicators of the Rivne region in December 2021), today the region received only 263 MW.
Earlier this week Oleksandr Tretyak turned to Ukrenergo and the SBU to check the fairness of electricity distribution in Rivne.
