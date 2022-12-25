Starlink will appear in Points of Invincibility - Fedorov

15:03 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine





Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that 20 public communication points have already been opened in Kherson. Another 40 are planned to open in the next week or two. In addition to public Wi-Fi points throughout Ukraine, Starlink satellite communication terminals will soon appear in Points of Invincibility.

“Further on, such points with Wi-Fi will be created in the region. Well, separately, the Office of the President is working together with the State Emergency Service on “Invincibility Points” throughout the country. And there will also be Starlink later on. Therefore, we will talk about thousands of public points with Wi-Fi throughout the country," Fedorov said.

The Minister also noted that it is planned to buy several thousand more satellite communication terminals.

"Now we are talking about the opportunity to buy a new large batch of thousands of Starlink for Ukraine. I get feedback very quickly. I see that they want to help us and help us," he said.

Fedorov said that with the assistance of his team, a total of more than 22,000 Starlinks were brought to Ukraine.

“We have direct communication with SpaceX and direct communication with Elon Musk. Despite public discussions on financing, Musk both publicly and in our communication assured that Starlink would work in any situation, even despite financial issues,” Fedorov emphasized.

In addition, according to him, some problems with the operation of Starlink, previously observed in the temporarily occupied territories or in the war zone, have already been eliminated.