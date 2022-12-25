Starlink will appear in Points of Invincibility - Fedorov

In addition to public Wi-Fi points throughout Ukraine, Starlink satellite communication terminals will soon appear in Points of Invincibility.
Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that 20 public communication points have already been opened in Kherson. Another 40 are planned to open in the next week or two.
Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that 20 public communication points have already been opened in Kherson. Another 40 are planned to open in the next week or two.
The Minister also noted that it is planned to buy several thousand more satellite communication terminals.
Fedorov said that with the assistance of his team, a total of more than 22,000 Starlinks were brought to Ukraine.
In addition, according to him, some problems with the operation of Starlink, previously observed in the temporarily occupied territories or in the war zone, have already been eliminated.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments