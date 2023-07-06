The Ukrzaliznytsia app now has the ability to choose convenient transfer options

18:59 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia has updated the application for buying tickets. In particular, the application now has the ability to buy tickets, choosing the best and most convenient options for transfers.



This was reported by the press service of UZ in Telegram.

"Added the ability to buy tickets in the application, choosing the most optimal and convenient transfer options. Sometimes a route with a transfer is even faster than a direct. So choose different options and travel by rail.

How it works:

the minimum time for a transfer between different trains is 20 minutes (to give passengers time to orient themselves at the station);

the maximum travel time is 36 hours (transfers that require more travel time will not be offered to passengers);

we select the most convenient flights for transfers, with a minimum distance along the route.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that additional transfer logic is available only in the application: a passenger can transfer inside the same train.

"If the train does not have one free seat throughout the entire route, the system will prompt the passenger during the trip to simply transfer to another seat, which will free the passenger who leaves earlier. In this case, the passenger will receive two tickets for the same train.

This update becomes available to all users gradually over the course of a week.