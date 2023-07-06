The Ukrzaliznytsia app now has the ability to choose convenient transfer options

Ukrzaliznytsia has updated the application for buying tickets. In particular, the application now has the ability to buy tickets, choosing the best and most convenient options for transfers.
This was reported by the press service of UZ in Telegram.
How it works:
- the minimum time for a transfer between different trains is 20 minutes (to give passengers time to orient themselves at the station);
- the maximum travel time is 36 hours (transfers that require more travel time will not be offered to passengers);
- we select the most convenient flights for transfers, with a minimum distance along the route.
Ukrzaliznytsia noted that additional transfer logic is available only in the application: a passenger can transfer inside the same train.
This update becomes available to all users gradually over the course of a week.
