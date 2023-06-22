Poland massively cancels Ukrainians' UKR status

13:06 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The office of the Polish Ombudsman appealed again to the Government Commissioner for Refugees from Ukraine, Pavel Shefernaker, due to numerous cases of deprivation of the UKR status and related privileges by refugees when leaving the country for less than 30 days.



This information is provided by Yavp.pl.



The Ombudsman's office has received many complaints from Ukrainian citizens about the unjustified loss of UKR status. People said that after returning to Poland from Ukraine for 30 days, they were still denied free medical care and social benefits.



Also, cases of cancellation of the UKR status are not uncommon, even if a person is permanently in Poland. Most Ukrainian citizens learn about the loss of privileged status by accident, for example, when the Polish Social Fund (ZUS) stops paying monthly benefits.



In March, the Ombudsman's office already appealed to the Commissioner of the Polish government for refugees from Ukraine, Pavel Shefernaker. The appeal indicated the main reasons for the loss of UKR status among refugees from Ukraine.



The first reason is that the border service registers the date of departure of Ukrainian citizens from Poland, but does not register the date of their return. The second reason is related to the restoration of the UKR status, when it is simply necessary to restore the previously granted status.

As a result, the person again receives UKR status, but on the date of application, in which case he does not receive social assistance for the period when the UKR status was not valid, although this was erroneous.



The office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Poland did not receive a response to its appeal in March, so it prepared and sent a second appeal.