More than 25,000 Ukrainian civilians are in Russian captivity

More than 25 thousand civilian hostages are in Russian captivity, Ukraine managed to return only 144 people, Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets said.
He recalled that another exchange took place on July 6 and Ukraine managed to return 45 prisoners and two children.
He recalled that another exchange took place on July 6 and Ukraine managed to return 45 prisoners and two children.
Lubinets stressed that if an effective mechanism is not launched, it will take years, decades to return all the hostages.
The Ombudsman called on the international community to help Ukraine return all its citizens.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments