More than 25,000 Ukrainian civilians are in Russian captivity

14:25 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

 
More than 25 thousand civilian hostages are in Russian captivity, Ukraine managed to return only 144 people, Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets said.

He recalled that another exchange took place on July 6 and Ukraine managed to return 45 prisoners and two children.
"As of today, we have managed to return 2,576 citizens of Ukraine, of which 144 are civilian hostages.. Now there are more than 25,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity," the official said.
Lubinets stressed that if an effective mechanism is not launched, it will take years, decades to return all the hostages.
"Every day the Russian Federation tortures our citizens. We're fixing it," he said.
The Ombudsman called on the international community to help Ukraine return all its citizens.