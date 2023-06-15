The OCU decided to switch to a new calendar

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) will now celebrate immovable holidays according to the New Julian calendar, which almost completely coincides with the Gregorian.
This decision was made on May 24 during a meeting of the Bishops' Council in the Refectory Church of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.
More than 40 bishops came to the cathedral from all over Ukraine. First, there was a general prayer and a prayer for the dead for the soldiers. Further discussion and agreement on the new calendar began.. On the eve, the clergy in their communities held a discussion on whether the parishioners of the OCU are ready to celebrate the holidays on other days.
When will Ukrainians celebrate important religious holidays according to this New Julian calendar?
Christmas - December 25 instead of January 7.
Saint Nicholas Day - December 6 instead of December 19.
Baptism - January 6 instead of January 19.
Veil - October 1 instead of October 14
The changes do not apply to Easter and Trinity.
You can find a complete list of new dates for religious holidays at this link .
