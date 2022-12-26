The OCU explained when Ukrainians will celebrate Nicholas this year

14:38 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Nicholas Day this year in Ukraine will be celebrated, as always, on December 19. This was reported in the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

“Many believers are now wondering on what day this year we will celebrate the feast in honor of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker: December 6 or December 19? The short answer is simple: December 19," the OCU noted.

They explained that no decision was made to change the calendar, although discussion of this possibility is ongoing.. The dates for celebrating all winter holidays remain the same as last year:

December 19 - we honor St. Nicholas the Wonderworker

January 7 - Christmas

January 14 - we honor St. Basil the Great

January 19 is the feast of the Epiphany.

"At the same time, taking into account all the circumstances (including the war) and the public request, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine decided that in some communities, worship in the image of the feast of the Nativity of Christ can be performed on December 25," the report says.

This is possible only by the joint decision of the abbot and the community.

"Such a service does not replace the services of the Christmas cycle determined by the traditional calendar, but is only an additional opportunity to glorify the event of the Nativity of Christ for those who wish to do this on December 25," the OCU explained.

Also, if such a decision is made and the service is performed through the diocesan administrations, written information on the number of its participants must be transmitted to the Kyiv Metropolis. This information will be studied when considering the real need of the Church to switch to the new Julian calendar.



So this year we continue to celebrate church holidays on the dates familiar to us. And possible calendar changes can occur at the request of the faithful, expressed not only in words, but also in actions, the OCU noted.