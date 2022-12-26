The OCU explained when Ukrainians will celebrate Nicholas this year

Nicholas Day this year in Ukraine will be celebrated, as always, on December 19. This was reported in the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
They explained that no decision was made to change the calendar, although discussion of this possibility is ongoing.. The dates for celebrating all winter holidays remain the same as last year:
- December 19 - we honor St. Nicholas the Wonderworker
- January 7 - Christmas
- January 14 - we honor St. Basil the Great
- January 19 is the feast of the Epiphany.
This is possible only by the joint decision of the abbot and the community.
Also, if such a decision is made and the service is performed through the diocesan administrations, written information on the number of its participants must be transmitted to the Kyiv Metropolis. This information will be studied when considering the real need of the Church to switch to the new Julian calendar.
So this year we continue to celebrate church holidays on the dates familiar to us. And possible calendar changes can occur at the request of the faithful, expressed not only in words, but also in actions, the OCU noted.
