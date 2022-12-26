In occupied Severodonetsk, thousands of people live without sewerage, heating, electricity and water

15:23 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Severodonetsk in the Lugansk region, people are forced to live without heat, and electricity and water are provided only to individual surviving apartments.



This was told by the head of the Severodonetsk city military administration Alexander Stryuk.



Before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 100,000 people lived in Severodonetsk, but in May the authorities estimated their number at 15,000.



For several months in a row, residents of Severodonetsk were called to evacuate, some left alone, for example, a man who rode a bicycle 65 kilometers to save his life, but many citizens remained. In the summer, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ordered to withdraw, they

remained about 7-8 thousand.

Even before the temporary occupation of the city, Lugansk officials spoke of a humanitarian catastrophe there, because Russian shelling destroyed most of the high-rise buildings, and people lived in bomb shelters and basements without electricity, water, or communications.



According to Struk, in most houses, one or two entrances or half of the building may be the survivors.

“For some reason, some work on connecting electricity and water was intensified precisely in December by the occupation authorities. They are now trying to connect the surviving apartments to the light,” the official says.

There is no heat in the apartments of Severodonetsk residents, and water, like light, is periodically supplied to individual houses. To warm people, the occupiers bring firewood to the yards.



The sewerage system of the city also remains destroyed.