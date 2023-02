10:03 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Between 50,000 and 60,000 inhabitants remained in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, which is about 30% of the population before the start of the war.



The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov stated this at a briefing.

"This is about a third of the amount that was before February 24, 2022," Fedorov said.



According to him, now it is possible to leave the city only through the temporarily occupied Crimea.