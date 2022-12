09:57 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine



In Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions, emergency blackouts were introduced this morning due to the threat of missile attacks by Russian aggressors.



This was announced by DTEK on the morning of Thursday, December 29.

"They are introduced due to the threat of rocket attacks in order to avoid significant damage if the enemy manages to hit energy facilities," the report says.



The company urged citizens to stay in shelters and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine