In Odessa officially banned swimming on the beaches - City Council

11:43 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The city council of Odessa declared the beaches unsuitable for swimming due to a significant deterioration in the state of the water, and therefore swimming is prohibited on them.



This was reported by the City Council of Odessa.



The situation concerns open water bodies, such as the sea and the estuary.



According to representatives of the mayor's office, swimming in these conditions poses a health hazard to residents of the city.



From now on, any swimming on the beaches of Odessa is prohibited.



This decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, held on June 17.