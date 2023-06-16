Rotavirus and salmonella found in sea water in Odessa

15:26 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the analysis of sea water samples in Odessa, no pathogens of cholera and cholera-like vibrios were found. However, positive results were found for rotavirus A RNA and Salmonella DNA.



This information was announced on June 15 in the telegram channel of the Odessa City Hall, with reference to the data of the Odessa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.



It is noted that sea water samples on two beaches of Odessa showed an excess of pollutant content caused by the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River by Russian invaders.. However, there is a downward trend in pollution levels.



According to the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Southwestern District (Nikolaev and Odessa regions), sea water samples taken on Lanzheron Beach revealed an excess of suspended solids by 1.6 times and total iron by 2.0 times.



The salinity of the water was also below the norm by 2.6 times. At the 16th station B. Fontana, the excess of suspended matter content was 2.6 times, and salinity was below the norm in the same coefficient.



In samples taken on June 10 at Lanzheron beach, an excess of iron content by 4.8 times was revealed, and the salinity of the water was below the norm by 2.7 times. At the 16th station of V. Fontana, the excess of the content of suspended solids was 1.8 times, and the content of iron - 5.2 times. Salinity was also below the norm by 2.9 times.



Drinking water supplied to Odessa meets sanitary standards.