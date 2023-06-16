In Odessa, June 11 is declared a day of mourning for the victims of the night attack of the Russians

11:53 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the press service of the mayor's office of Odessa, today, June 11, the city declared a day of mourning for those who died due to an enemy strike on the city.. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.

"In this regard, the State Flag of Ukraine and the flag of Odessa with mourning ribbons will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of executive bodies, utilities, institutions, organizations of the Odessa City Council. Enterprises, institutions, organizations of the city, regardless of the form of ownership, are recommended to limit the use of music and entertainment activities," the mayor's office said in a statement.

They specified that because of the attack, three people were killed and dozens were injured, including children.

"Two children in moderate condition. One child is currently in the Department of Neurosurgery. Among the adults, two are also in serious condition, while others are in moderate and light condition," the officials said.

It is noted that 290 apartments in 11 houses were destroyed from the blast wave.

“Today, during the day, utilities eliminated the consequences: they removed emergency facade elements, window frames, removed glass, emergency trees, tightened windows with film, took out garbage. 15 pieces of equipment and more than 100 employees were involved in the robots," the city building said.

They also noted that public utilities are working on the resumption of communications and electricity networks.

In turn, the director of the municipal department of education and science, Elena Buinevich, informed on Facebook that, in addition to residential buildings and apartments, schools and kindergartens were damaged due to the Russian attack on Odessa.

"Hundreds of broken windows through which only yesterday children's eyes looked out. Glass and debris where they play during the day, desks are covered with dust and plaster," she wrote.

We add that the enemy also launched a missile attack on a village in the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky district of the Odessa region, where six people were injured, including two children. Seven private houses were completely destroyed and 15 damaged.

As a result of a missile-drone attack on Odessa, three people were killed and about 30 others were injured.