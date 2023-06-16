In Odessa, June 11 is declared a day of mourning for the victims of the night attack of the Russians

According to the press service of the mayor's office of Odessa, today, June 11, the city declared a day of mourning for those who died due to an enemy strike on the city.. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.
They specified that because of the attack, three people were killed and dozens were injured, including children.
It is noted that 290 apartments in 11 houses were destroyed from the blast wave.
They also noted that public utilities are working on the resumption of communications and electricity networks.
In turn, the director of the municipal department of education and science, Elena Buinevich, informed on Facebook that, in addition to residential buildings and apartments, schools and kindergartens were damaged due to the Russian attack on Odessa.
We add that the enemy also launched a missile attack on a village in the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky district of the Odessa region, where six people were injured, including two children. Seven private houses were completely destroyed and 15 damaged.
As a result of a missile-drone attack on Odessa, three people were killed and about 30 others were injured.
