New Year's Eve curfew will not be lifted - police

15:18 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On New Year's Eve, a curfew will operate in Ukraine, and order will be guarded by the police and the National Guard.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the chairman of the National Police Maryana Reva.

"People need to understand that whether we have a public holiday or a non-holiday day, there are certain curfew requirements, " she said.

Law enforcement officers will check people's documents, and will also deliver them to police stations for identification or verification of identity.



Reva noted that those who took to the streets on New Year's Eve could be held accountable for violating the curfew.



According to Reva, the police will work in an enhanced mode. On the night of December 31 to January 1, not only the police, but the National Guard soldiers will be involved in the protection of public order.



How the curfew will operate on New Year's Eve in different regions of Ukraine