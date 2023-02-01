Norway extends Ukrainian driving license for 3 years

The Norwegian authorities have extended the recognition of documents of drivers from Ukraine to three years. This is reported by schengenvisainfo.com.
Recently, the country's government announced that all categories of driver's licenses would be recognized, and not just for cars, as was the case until now.
In April 2022, the Norwegian authorities extended the period during which Ukrainian driving licenses are recognized from three to 12 months. Since then, many Ukrainian refugees have settled in Norway, a significant number of them have a driver's license that they can use in the country. If the rules are not changed, Ukrainians will lose their right to govern.
It is noted that Ukrainian refugees who have the right to drive trucks and buses can be useful in Norwegian society.
The government said the requirement to have a valid physical driver's license from one's own country remains in place in order to obtain a driver's license in Norway.. At the same time, the replacement of a driver's license is carried out in accordance with the standard European rules for the recognition of Ukrainian driver's licenses.
The minister noted that further possible changes for refugees will be considered in the government, including the possibility of issuing a Norwegian driver's license and a professional driver's license.
