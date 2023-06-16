The National Bank denies control of all money transfers by cards

14:53 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the population of Ukraine was alarmed by information about bank control of data on card transactions of customers, the National Bank of Ukraine gives an explanation and refutes the disturbing rumors.

The information that the National Bank of Ukraine will collect data on all payments of Ukrainians is not true. The NBU letter dated June 1 does not refer to individuals, the regulator's press service said.

It is noted that the requested data does not provide for the collection of information, personal data of individuals.

"In order to strengthen supervision, from December 2022, the NBU periodically receives generalized information from acquiring banks exclusively on economic entities, payment service providers - legal entities that use the services of banks in e-commerce," the report says.

On June 1, the National Bank sent a reminder letter No. 25-0005/38228 to banks, the purpose of which is to draw attention to the need for timely and correct provision of information in accordance with the requirements specified in previous letters.

"The NBU uses this information solely for supervisory purposes in order to strengthen control over banks' compliance with the requirements of Ukrainian legislation," the regulator said.

Thus, the analysis of such generalized information allowed the NBU to identify the problems of using banking services, including e-commerce, in order to serve the shadow market, in particular, to serve the illegal gambling business, the NBU added.