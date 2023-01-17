The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained what to do if the building collapsed as a result of the explosion

07:38 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Rocket attacks often cause buildings to collapse, and there may not be time to get into cover. Tips and rules for this case were published by the Ministry of the Interior.



It is noted that if a building collapses, it is necessary to leave the house as soon as possible, but do not use the elevator.

"If possible, warn others of the danger of collapse. Remain calm and do not create crush when descending the stairs. Get as far away from home as possible," the Interior Ministry advises.

If it is impossible to leave the building, you need to stay away from windows and balconies, if possible, turn off the water, gas and de-energize the room. It is better to be placed in a corner, at a doorway, between beams, frames or under a table.

“If you find yourself under the rubble: call for help; try to free your arms and legs; if possible, call 101,” experts emphasize.

You can also try to dismantle the blockage around you, but you can’t touch what everything rests on. While waiting for help, if possible, knock on pipes or batteries.