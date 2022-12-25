The Ministry of Health predicts the growth of cardiovascular and oncological diseases

08:03 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Health predicts that cardiovascular diseases, in particular strokes and heart attacks, will become younger in Ukraine by 10-15 years. Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said this on the air of the telethon.

“As for cardiovascular diseases, this is one of the top topics that we are currently working on in order to be ready for the challenges that we will have after the victory of Ukraine. Strokes and heart attacks will become much younger, by 10-15 years.. That is, the category of people who have these diseases will be much younger," he said.

The head of the Ministry of Health also added that another intersectoral meeting on the National Mental Health Program was held on Thursday.

“At it, we once again showed both the existing needs and the needs that await us after our victory. It is for mental health that I will say that approximately 10 million people will need psychological help. And we are preparing for this, so that later it did not become a separate challenge," Lyashko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Health is preparing for an increase in the number of oncological diseases.. He informed that among the factors complicating early detection and screening are two years of coronavirus, and a full-scale war with the Russian Federation, which has been going on for 10 months.

Lyashko added that the Ministry of Health should also prepare an oncological service in order to adequately respond to the increase in the number of oncological diseases.

Earlier, Lyashko said that hospitals should be ready for a complete blackout.