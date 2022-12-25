The Ministry of Health predicts the growth of cardiovascular and oncological diseases

The Ministry of Health predicts that cardiovascular diseases, in particular strokes and heart attacks, will become younger in Ukraine by 10-15 years. Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said this on the air of the telethon.
The head of the Ministry of Health also added that another intersectoral meeting on the National Mental Health Program was held on Thursday.
According to him, the Ministry of Health is preparing for an increase in the number of oncological diseases.. He informed that among the factors complicating early detection and screening are two years of coronavirus, and a full-scale war with the Russian Federation, which has been going on for 10 months.
Lyashko added that the Ministry of Health should also prepare an oncological service in order to adequately respond to the increase in the number of oncological diseases.
Earlier, Lyashko said that hospitals should be ready for a complete blackout.
