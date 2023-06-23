The Ministry of Health told about the danger of uncontrolled use of potassium iodide

Uncontrolled use of potassium iodide is dangerous. A significant overdose of the drug can lead to serious consequences and even death.
This was warned by the Ministry of Health amid the risk that Russia would carry out a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
Side effects of uncontrolled intake of stable iodine include:
- skin rash;
- inflammation of the salivary glands with swelling and pain, partial loss of taste and dry mouth;
- gastrointestinal disorders - nausea, diarrhea;
- serious allergic reactions - fever and joint pain, swelling of body parts (face, lips, tongue, throat, hands or feet), problems with
- breathing, speaking or swallowing; wheezing or shortness of breath;
- disorders of the cardiovascular system: heart rhythm disturbance, tachycardia, atrial fibrillation;
- disorders of the nervous system: agitation, tremor, hand tremor;
- goiter - enlargement of the thyroid gland
- weight loss
- hyperfunction of the thyroid gland
- decreased thyroid function (hypothyroidism), is fraught with a decrease in heart rate, blood pressure.
- there is also a risk of death.
