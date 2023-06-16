The Ministry of Health gave recommendations on how to protect yourself from cholera

In the territories flooded as a result of the terrorist act of the Russians at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, diseases associated with limited access to clean water, including cholera, may arise. Cholera can be caused by the mixing of sewage water with drinking water and groundwater, and hence the contamination of wells.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.
However, enhanced epidemiological surveillance is being carried out in the areas affected by flooding and adjacent areas, the department noted. The supply of all necessary medicines has also been increased.
Doctors recalled that cholera is spreading due to contaminated water and food. It leads to severe diarrhea, which can lead to severe dehydration.. If left untreated, severe dehydration can lead to shock, coma, and death within hours.
How to protect yourself from cholera
- Never drink or use raw water.
- Wash your hands, fruits, and vegetables with water you know to be of good quality.
- Avoid contact with dirty water whenever possible.
- Cook meat and fish well. Don't pick up dead fish (or dying ones) and don't eat them.
