The Ministry of Environment of Ukraine spoke about the problem of garbage generated as a result of the war

Since the beginning of a full-scale war in Ukraine, about 10-12 million tons of garbage have already been generated. However, the final figure will become known after the de-occupation of all territories.
This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources (Minenvironment) of Ukraine Victoria Kireeva.
According to the official, a large mass of construction debris is a significant problem.
She noted that the Ministry of Environment has developed a procedure for the reuse and disposal of construction waste created as a result of the war. Local authorities should identify and organize sites for the collection of such garbage.. Some communities have already done this. In particular, such experience already exists in the Kyiv region, where garbage is disposed of using special equipment provided by the Japanese company JICA.
According to the Ministry of Environment, the amount of damage caused to the environment of Ukraine as a result of the war is almost two trillion hryvnia.
