The Ministry of Defense presented a new summer women's uniform

14:34 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense presented an updated summer field female military uniform, created taking into account the anthropometric data of women.



This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

"Taking into account the anthropometric data of women, constructive changes have been made to the current field uniform, due to which it has become more tailored to the female physique," the report says.

In particular, among the innovations:

Drawstring on the tunic to adjust the excess amount of fabric on the back;

Cropped tunic and side slits for easy bending and squatting;

Elastic band under the knees to reduce the width of the leg;

High waistline in pants with a "tunnel" belt (in case of a change in the volume of the waist of a soldier, for example, early pregnancy).

The servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who participated in the trial operation, said that the linen included in the kit is universal, has

high waist, cotton and elastane. Also, the linen stretches well and keeps its shape.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denis Sharapov noted that specialists from the defense department, as well as manufacturers and volunteer organizations, worked on the new uniform.