The Ministry of Defense responded to the petition for vegetarian dry rations for the military

The Ministry of Defense responded to a petition to introduce vegetarian dry rations for Ukrainian military personnel, noting that the issue requires detailed study.
This is reported by the vegan public organization "Every Animal", whose goal is to popularize veganism and create a movement for animal rights.
As the organization notes, the petition "On the introduction of vegetable dry rations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine" was posted on June 27, 2022 by a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Petr Pavlov. She won 25,586 votes out of 25,000 required.
In response to the petition, the Ministry of Defense noted that the issue of introducing vegetarian dry rations becomes more complicated in war conditions.
This is reported by the vegan public organization "Every Animal", whose goal is to popularize veganism and create a movement for animal rights.
As the organization notes, the petition "On the introduction of vegetable dry rations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine" was posted on June 27, 2022 by a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Petr Pavlov. She won 25,586 votes out of 25,000 required.
In response to the petition, the Ministry of Defense noted that the issue of introducing vegetarian dry rations becomes more complicated in war conditions.
They note that Ukraine is defended by many ethical vegans and vegans, as well as people with allergies, ethnic and religious beliefs who need a plant-based diet, arguing that the introduction of vegan dry rations is a necessity.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments