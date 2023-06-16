The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the availability of summer uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

12:29 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are provided with summer uniforms, the supply of summer uniforms comes to acceptance in a planned manner and at a satisfactory pace.

This was announced on May 18 by the Ministry of Defense after a service meeting on clothing and other types of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today, we have no problems with the clothing property of the summer nomenclature. And the remaining remnants we have allow us to organize and carry out the provision of the required number of servicemen," said Sergei Bulavko, head of logistics at the command of the Logistics Forces.

It is noted that in the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the last procurement period, there have been a sufficient number of summer and winter uniforms, including to ensure reserves.



As Deputy Defense Minister Denis Sharapov noted, the department has already launched the process of concluding contracts to provide troops with winter uniforms, since its timely delivery is always relevant.