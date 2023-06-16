The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the availability of summer uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are provided with summer uniforms, the supply of summer uniforms comes to acceptance in a planned manner and at a satisfactory pace.
This was announced on May 18 by the Ministry of Defense after a service meeting on clothing and other types of support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that in the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the last procurement period, there have been a sufficient number of summer and winter uniforms, including to ensure reserves.
As Deputy Defense Minister Denis Sharapov noted, the department has already launched the process of concluding contracts to provide troops with winter uniforms, since its timely delivery is always relevant.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments