14:00 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine



According to the calculation method, from 10 to 15 thousand children of school age remained in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.



This was announced by the adviser to the current mayor of the city, Petr Andryushchenko, referring to the data of the occupational "department of education of the administration."

“We estimated from 10 to 15 thousand according to the calculation method. But thanks to access to the documents of the “education department of the administration” of the invaders, who received the Mariupol resistance, we have accurate data.



Today, there are 11,022 school-age children in Mariupol," Andryushchenko summed up.



The indicated number of children corresponds to the estimates of the current local authorities regarding the total population of Mariupol, which, as of December 1, 2022, remained in the Ukrainian city captured by the Russians, the mayor’s adviser adds.



However, the occupying "authorities" in the request for funding for the next year operated twice as many Mariupol residents - 250 thousand people. According to Andryushchenko, this was done for profit.

"This is the size of the Gauleiters' appetites for 'putting money in your pocket'. However, once again we see how much the occupiers lied for the sake of propaganda," the official said.





At the same time, data on school occupancy in Mariupol helped to understand the trend of urban relocation to the city. According to Andryushchenko, some areas of the city have become "black spots of the war."





"It's easy to see trends in people's relocation based on school occupancy. Not surprisingly, the most dense settlement in the east is in Levoberezhny District and ZhMR17-23 in Central District. All the rest are the black spots of the war," the mayor's adviser said.

Also, according to Andryushchenko, who operates on the data of local "authorities", the Russians during the occupation "drove out" more than 2.8 thousand. children through the so-called "re-education camps", hiding behind tourist purposes.

“For the entire period of occupation, 2804 or (according to the invaders) 28 percent of all (although surprisingly these figures do not correlate with the data of children in schools for 282 children, but this is already the case - mathematicians and invaders are not very friendly with each other),” Andryushchenko says.



It should be noted that at present, a critical situation has developed in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, in particular due to the lack of heating. Both adults and children suffer from this, who in the classroom are forced to sit in jackets and hats in order to somehow warm up, while staff teachers imitate the learning process and conduct “Conversations about Weight”.



In addition to physical discomfort, schoolchildren also experience psychological pressure, because, according to the City Council, children are searched daily in educational institutions.. Employees also spend “minutes of singing the anthem of the Russian Federation” in schools.







