According to the calculation method, from 10 to 15 thousand children of school age remained in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.
This was announced by the adviser to the current mayor of the city, Petr Andryushchenko, referring to the data of the occupational "department of education of the administration."
The indicated number of children corresponds to the estimates of the current local authorities regarding the total population of Mariupol, which, as of December 1, 2022, remained in the Ukrainian city captured by the Russians, the mayor’s adviser adds.
However, the occupying "authorities" in the request for funding for the next year operated twice as many Mariupol residents - 250 thousand people. According to Andryushchenko, this was done for profit.
At the same time, data on school occupancy in Mariupol helped to understand the trend of urban relocation to the city. According to Andryushchenko, some areas of the city have become "black spots of the war."
Also, according to Andryushchenko, who operates on the data of local "authorities", the Russians during the occupation "drove out" more than 2.8 thousand. children through the so-called "re-education camps", hiding behind tourist purposes.
It should be noted that at present, a critical situation has developed in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, in particular due to the lack of heating. Both adults and children suffer from this, who in the classroom are forced to sit in jackets and hats in order to somehow warm up, while staff teachers imitate the learning process and conduct “Conversations about Weight”.
In addition to physical discomfort, schoolchildren also experience psychological pressure, because, according to the City Council, children are searched daily in educational institutions.. Employees also spend “minutes of singing the anthem of the Russian Federation” in schools.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments