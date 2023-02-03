More than 5 million euros were collected in Lithuania for air defense for Ukraine

12:18 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

One of the benefactors of the Lithuanian Air Defense Radar Fundraising Campaign for Ukraine launched a "happy hour" that raised over one million euros.



Andrius Tapinas, coordinator of the gathering, announced this.



Lithuanian IT company Tesonet has promised to double the contributions of people who reset within one hour from 8 to 9 am. As a result, Tapinas said that during this time people sent 1,006,000 euros, which, accordingly, will be doubled to 2,012,000 euros.



In connection with this, the company's management has already joked that with such a hype, the company "will have to earn more."



In the morning, Andrius Tapinas wrote that the collection campaign accounted for more than 3 million euros out of the planned five. Now there are already 5.3 million on the counter.