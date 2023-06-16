More than 25,000 Ukrainians have been officially employed in Lithuania

10:43 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Lithuanian Employment Service announced that 25,600 Ukrainians are currently working in the country under employment contracts.. In a year and a half, they filled the vacancies of professions where there was a high shortage of employees.

This is reported by the publication Delfie.



According to experts, the integration of Ukrainians into the labor market helps to solve the problem of shortage of personnel.

"This absorbs the need for labor force, especially in the service, food, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade sectors," said Brigitta Blavasciuniene, adviser to the event management department of the Lithuanian Employment Service.

According to her, employment measures help to accelerate the integration of Ukrainians into the Lithuanian labor market - with such employment, the employer is compensated for wages.