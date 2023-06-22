Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Crimea - seismological center

10:05 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of June 22, an earthquake occurred near the temporarily occupied Crimea.



This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.



According to the data, the earthquake was recorded at 5:42.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was at a distance of 59 kilometers from Sevastopol and 51 kilometers from Balaklava," the report says.



The force of the shocks reached 4.6 on the Richter scale, and the depth of seismic vibrations was 10 kilometers.