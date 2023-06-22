Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Crimea - seismological center

On the morning of June 22, an earthquake occurred near the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
According to the data, the earthquake was recorded at 5:42.
This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
According to the data, the earthquake was recorded at 5:42.
The force of the shocks reached 4.6 on the Richter scale, and the depth of seismic vibrations was 10 kilometers.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments