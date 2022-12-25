Mass searches expected in Crimea, National Resistance Center warns

09:37 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian occupiers intend to conduct selective checks of the apartments of the inhabitants of the peninsula, their basements, garages, as well as computers and telephones. Thus, the special services of the Russian Federation expect to identify those who allegedly cooperate with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.This was announced on Friday, December 9, by the Center for National Resistance on Telegram.

“Such measures are also connected with the Kremlin’s data from a closed sociological study on the socio-political situation on the peninsula. In particular, even those residents who previously supported Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine are apathetic towards Moscow’s support. This also applies to those Russians who were resettled in Crimea during eight years of occupation," the Center explains.

Also in the central nervous system of dalium are a number of practical tips that will help you "pass the test":

how to properly clean the phone so that the invaders do not restore files;

security on the Internet, how not to leave an information trail;

how to safely conduct underground gatherings;

arrest behavior.

The center called on residents of the occupied territories to take care of legends, checking gadgets and "cleanliness" in their homes right now.

