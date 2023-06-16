In the Kirovograd region introduced "silence mode" during the air raid

19:22 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Kirovograd Regional State Administration, Andrei Raikovich, announced the introduction of a "silence regime" during air raids at night and during curfews.



According to a message published in Telegram, the Defense Council of the Kirovograd region decided to observe the "silence regime" during the air raid.



In accordance with this regime, the use of agricultural machinery, production plants, machines and units is prohibited until the end of the alarm.