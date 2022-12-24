In the Kyiv region, 80% of the region remains without electricity

19:05 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kyiv region, they continue to restore power supply, which failed after attacks by Russian missiles and drones.



The Chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksiy Kuleba wrote about this in Telegram.

“I would like to emphasize that with each enemy shelling, the complexity and duration of repair work increases.



Due to large-scale damage to the energy infrastructure, Ukrenergo is applying emergency power outages," the head of the UVA said.

According to him, 80% of the region is without electricity.. The most difficult situation is in Buchansky, Vyshgorodsky, Obukhovsky and partially Fastovsky districts - more than 30 communities.

"Priority for power supply are critical infrastructure facilities - hospitals, heat and water supply facilities.



In coordination with Ukrenergo and DTEK, we are making every effort to restore power supply as soon as possible and reach the planned outage schedules. We will promptly inform about the progress of restoration work," Kuleba added.



He asked for understanding in the situation.



Before that, the mayor of Bucha Anatoly Fedoruk said that the Bucha community was de-energized due to serious damage to the power system.

"Special emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced for the 330 kilowatt Severnaya substation.



Because of this, the cities of Bucha, Gostomel, Irpen, the villages of Gorenka and Moshchun, the villages of Nemeshaevo and Borodyanka were left completely without power supply.



I ask the leaders of condominiums, management companies and entrepreneurs and all residents of the community to self-organize to help neighbors and each other, as the situation may worsen," the mayor of Buchi wrote.

According to him, social facilities and critical infrastructure will be powered from alternative sources, and if technically possible, they will temporarily have a stable power supply from DTEK's networks.



