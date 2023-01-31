In Kyiv, a new format of passes for the movement of cars during the curfew is introduced

16:37 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Passes of a new format have been introduced in the capital for traveling by car during curfew. This was announced on January 31 by the press service of the Kyiv city military administration.



It is noted that it is possible to replace old documents with new ones from February 1 to February 15 at the commandant's office.

“We are updating the system so that only persons belonging to the units of the security and defense sector of Ukraine, the critical infrastructure of the city and public authorities use vehicle passes.. Residents and guests of the city of Kyiv are strongly advised to observe the rules of the curfew,” said the commandant of the capital Viktor Plakhty.

Currently, there is a curfew in Kyiv from 23.00 to 05.00.