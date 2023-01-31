In Kyiv, a new format of passes for the movement of cars during the curfew is introduced

Passes of a new format have been introduced in the capital for traveling by car during curfew. This was announced on January 31 by the press service of the Kyiv city military administration.
It is noted that it is possible to replace old documents with new ones from February 1 to February 15 at the commandant's office.
Currently, there is a curfew in Kyiv from 23.00 to 05.00.
