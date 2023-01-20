Farewell to the dead leaders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be held in Kyiv

16:35 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 21, farewell to the deceased leaders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be held at the Ukrainian House in Kyiv. The ceremony will start at 11:00.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.



It is noted that at the same time, farewell will take place not only with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but also with other employees of the ministry who died in the line of duty.



It is also indicated that the farewell to the dead aircraft commander - instructor of the special forces aviation squadron Alexander Vasilenko, pilot of the special forces aviation squadron Konstantin Kovalenko and on-board mechanic of the special forces aviation squadron warrant officer Ivan Kasyanov will take place on January 21, 2023 at 13.00 in Moscow.. Nizhyn, Chernihiv region (helipad No. 4 of the airfield).